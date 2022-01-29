Jammu and Kashmir orders for CID verification of all employees appointed after 2018

Amid reports that several “anti-national” elements have managed to get government jobs in Kashmir, authorities have ordered that CID verification of employees appointed after May 2018 is done at the earliest.

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang Pole has directed deputy commissioners of all 10 districts of the valley to ensure that CID verification of new appointees is done as per the directions of the Jammu and Kashmir government at the earliest.

Reports said the Jammu and Kashmir government has amended service rules which mandate that for those who join government services, their credentials must be verified by the Crime Investigation Department of police.

As per the officials, the amendments in the rules of the service have been done to ensure that the credential of new appointees is checked beforehand. “There have been reports that several people, who were involved in stone-pelting and terror activities have managed their entry into the government service. To check this menace, the drive has been started,” they said.

Last year the government terminated the services of over two dozen government employees, who were found, involved in ‘anti-national activities.’ The terminations were made under Article 311(2) (c) of the Constitution under which no inquiry is held and dismissed employees can only approach the high court for relief.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration also ordered the premature retirement of eight employees of various ranks on charges of alleged corruption and misconduct in October 2021.

Check out the latest videos from DH: