Insurance for J&K PRIs for militancy-related deaths

Jammu and Kashmir: Rs 25 lakh Insurance cover for local body members for militancy-related deaths

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Jul 18 2020, 20:04 ist
  • updated: Jul 18 2020, 20:04 ist
Lieutenant Governor G C Murmu. Credit: PTI Photo

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Saturday announced a life insurance cover of Rs 25 lakh each to all elected members of Panchayati raj institutions (PRIs) and urban local bodies (ULBs) of the union territory in case of death due to a militancy-related incident.

The decision is aimed at strengthening the grassroots democracy by providing a sense of security to the elected members of local bodies who are under constant threat from militants, an official spokesman said.

The Administrative Council (AC), which met here under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor G C Murmu, approved a life insurance cover of Rs 25 lakh each to all elected block development council (BDC) chairmen, sarpanches, panches and all elected members of municipal bodies of Jammu and Kashmir in case of death due to a militancy-related incident, he said.

The spokesman said the life insurance cover will act as a guarantee for the subsistence of the family members of the elected representatives who die in militancy-related incidents.

It will ensure that their families do not face economic distress and poverty in case of any untoward incident as well as fulfil basic needs of nutrition, education and health in adverse circumstances, he added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Jammu and Kashmir
G C Murmu

What's Brewing

Gold masks: India's latest 'viral' trend

Gold masks: India's latest 'viral' trend

Birthday spl: 5 unforgettable Priyanka Chopra movies

Birthday spl: 5 unforgettable Priyanka Chopra movies

Did WHO claim asymptomatic cases don't spread Covid-19?

Did WHO claim asymptomatic cases don't spread Covid-19?

Priyanka to become face of Congress in 2022 UP polls?

Priyanka to become face of Congress in 2022 UP polls?

Hackers tell story of Twitter attack from the inside

Hackers tell story of Twitter attack from the inside

 