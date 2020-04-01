Jammu and Kashmir students unable to attend online classes due to slow internet speed

As educational institutions across the country are arranging interactive online classes to help students during the COVID-19 lockdown, students in Jammu and Kashmir are finding it tough to keep pace with their counterparts in other states due to low speed internet in the valley.

From Skype to WhatsApp and Zoom app, teachers and students are using all types of digital platforms across the country to save a precious academic year and continue with studies, albeit remotely. These measures are meant to ease the education gap being created due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, Kashmiri students, who in recent past arrived due to the COVID-19 scare, find it tough to take online classes as there is only 2G internet speed available in the Union Territory.

“For the past three days, since our college started online classes, we have missed the classes as our internet connection becomes abruptly low speed,” said Furqan, an engineering student, who studies outside Kashmir.

He said after getting a video appearance notification from their department he was unable to accept the request. “Even if I accept or join it for some time, it gets disconnected in absence of high-speed internet. I am worried about my career after leaving the college as we were informed to be available on WhatsApp, YouTube and for online classes to be able to sit in examinations supposed to be held on return,” Furqan added.

His views were echoed by Farkh Inam, another student who complained about slow internet speed. “I failed to understand the lecture due to abrupt cuts in the video call and even at times the domain holder (one who connects the group call) doesn’t even call us back leaving us midway. This is frustrating,” she said.

“College authorities have asked us to visualise the lectures on YouTube but the slow internet blemishes the whole process leaving us in the dark at a time when our counterparts in other states are studying online and availing the lectures without may hesitation,” Inam added.

Jammu and Kashmir has been under partial lockdown since August 5, when the Centre revoked the erstwhile state’s special status under Article 370 of the Constitution. There has been a gradual ease of communication restrictions. However, high-speed 3G and 4G continue to be banned.