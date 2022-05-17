Jammu civic body passes resolution to remove illegal loudspeakers from religious, public places

The Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) on Tuesday passed a resolution for the removal of loudspeakers and public address systems operating without permission from religious and public places, evoking criticism from the rival Congress.

This decision comes after Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra implemented a similar order.

Narotam Sharma, corporator of Ward 3, introduced a resolution in the House meeting of JMC seeking directions to the district magistrate to remove loudspeakers and public address systems that are being operated in banquet and community halls, mosques, temples, gurdwaras, churches and other religious shrines without permission.

As per the resolution, the Jammu district magistrate is required to ensure that no such devices are played within the JMC Jurisdiction between 10 pm to 6 am.

"Our corporator brought the resolution on illegal loudspeakers. It was tabled here in the House and passed," Mayor Chander Mohan Gupta told reporters, adding that the administration will act on it.

As the Congress opposed the resolution, Gupta said, "There was no need for any opposition on this as it pertains to all religions."

He was of the opinion that only those public address systems with requisite permissions should be allowed within a permissible decibel.