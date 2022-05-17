Resolution passed to remove illegal speakers in Jammu

Jammu civic body passes resolution to remove illegal loudspeakers from religious, public places

This decision comes after Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra implemented a similar order

PTI
PTI,
  • May 17 2022, 19:40 ist
  • updated: May 17 2022, 19:40 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Images

The Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) on Tuesday passed a resolution for the removal of loudspeakers and public address systems operating without permission from religious and public places, evoking criticism from the rival Congress.

This decision comes after Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra implemented a similar order.

Narotam Sharma, corporator of Ward 3, introduced a resolution in the House meeting of JMC seeking directions to the district magistrate to remove loudspeakers and public address systems that are being operated in banquet and community halls, mosques, temples, gurdwaras, churches and other religious shrines without permission.

Also read: Loudspeaker ban: Apply it uniformly

As per the resolution, the Jammu district magistrate is required to ensure that no such devices are played within the JMC Jurisdiction between 10 pm to 6 am.

"Our corporator brought the resolution on illegal loudspeakers. It was tabled here in the House and passed," Mayor Chander Mohan Gupta told reporters, adding that the administration will act on it.

As the Congress opposed the resolution, Gupta said, "There was no need for any opposition on this as it pertains to all religions."

He was of the opinion that only those public address systems with requisite permissions should be allowed within a permissible decibel. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Jammu and Kashmir
Loudspeaker
Loudspeakers
India News

What's Brewing

'Tesla cars, Bluetooth locks vulnerable to hackers'

'Tesla cars, Bluetooth locks vulnerable to hackers'

Landslides snap road, rail links across Northeast

Landslides snap road, rail links across Northeast

The women taking over India's electric vehicle drive

The women taking over India's electric vehicle drive

DH Radio | Weekend cycling: Pedalling out of Bengaluru

DH Radio | Weekend cycling: Pedalling out of Bengaluru

Court sealed 'wazukhana' at Gyanvapi Mosque after ‘Shivling’ was discovered: Lawyer Vishnu Jain

Court sealed 'wazukhana' at Gyanvapi Mosque after ‘Shivling’ was discovered: Lawyer Vishnu Jain

Seafood restaurants now serving climate change

Seafood restaurants now serving climate change

 