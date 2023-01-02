Jammu & Kashmir: Child killed, 5 injured in IED explosion in Dangri village of Rajouri day after 4 die in terror attack

A day after four civilians were killed and six others injured in terror attacks in the border Rajouri district of Jammu, a child died and five people were injured in an IED blast which took place near the house of the first firing incident on December 1 in Dhangri village.

A blast occurred near the house of the victim of Sunday's firing incident in Rajouri's Upper Dangri village. One child succumbed to injuries. Five persons were injured and the condition of one is critical. Another suspected IED was spotted which is being cleared,” Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Jammu, Mukesh Singh said.

There were several people, including the kin of the Sunday attack's victim, in the house when the blast took place at around 9:15 am, reports said.

On Sunday evening, two terrorists barged into three homes and opened indiscriminate fire at Dangri village in Rajouri, police said. The firing continued for 10 minutes in the three houses separated by around 50 metres after which both the terrorists fled from the scene.

I strongly condemn the cowardly terror attack in Rajouri. I assure the people that those behind this despicable attack will not go unpunished. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families. — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) January 2, 2023

Sinha also said that an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh and a government job would be given to the next of kin of each of those civilians who lost their lives to the blast. Seriously injured would be given Rs.1 lakh. The L-G said officials have been directed to ensure the best treatment is given to the injured.