Jammu-Kashmir cops nab 6 former JKLF terrorists

Police on Sunday said it detained a group of former JKLF terrorists who were planning to revive separatist politics in Kashmir.
"A Search was conducted on basis of credible info about meeting of some ex-trts (terrorist) of JKLF & erstwhile separatists in a hotel in Srinagar. They were brought to Kothibagh PS for verification. Inquiry has started, prima facie it came out that they were planning to revive JKLF & hurriyat," the Srinagar Police tweeted.
The police did not elaborate if the persons were arrested or let go after verification.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Behind the eye of the needle
Ukraine celebrates return of PoW Azov commanders
India tops Threads download globally, trumps Brazil, US
Out on bail, Indo-Pak 'PUBG couple' plan new chapter
Two tiger cubs born at Rajasthan's Sariska Reserve
SP worker gets bouncers to 'guard' tomatoes at his shop
Wimbledon: Umpire warns fans not to uncork champagne
Pope Francis announces 21 new cardinals
'Satyaprem Ki Katha' earns Rs 60.81 crore in 10 days