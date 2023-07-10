J&K police nabs 6 former JKLF terrorists

Jammu-Kashmir cops nab 6 former JKLF terrorists

The arrested people were reportedly planning to revive separatist politics in Kashmir.

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Jul 10 2023, 06:51 ist
  • updated: Jul 10 2023, 06:51 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI File Photo

Police on Sunday said it detained a group of former JKLF terrorists who were planning to revive separatist politics in Kashmir.

"A Search was conducted on basis of credible info about meeting of some ex-trts (terrorist) of JKLF & erstwhile separatists in a hotel in Srinagar. They were brought to Kothibagh PS for verification. Inquiry has started, prima facie it came out that they were planning to revive JKLF & hurriyat," the Srinagar Police tweeted.

The police did not elaborate if the persons were arrested or let go after verification.

JKLF
India News
Jammu & Kashmir
Terrorism

