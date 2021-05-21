Jammu & Kashmir reports first case of 'black fungus'

The disease is caused by a set of micro-organisms known as mucormycetes

Zulfikar Majid
Zulfikar Majid
  May 21 2021
  • updated: May 21 2021, 17:13 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

Jammu and Kashmir reported its first mucormycosis, popularly known as 'black fungus' case on Friday with a 40-year-old man who recently recovered from Covid-19 being kept under observation.

Principal Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu, Dr Shashi Sudan said the infection has been confirmed and the man is now suffering from “uncontrolled diabetes” and the sugar level of the patient is 900.

The Union health ministry last week said the disease is being detected among patients who are recovering or have recovered from Covid-19. The disease is caused by a set of micro-organisms known as mucormycetes, which are present naturally in the environment seen mostly in soil and in decaying organic matter like leaves, compost and piles.

Cases of black fungus have been found in different parts of the country amid the second wave of Covid-19. Thousands of people have been confirmed to have mucormycosis across the country with authorities in several states now sounding the alarm on the rare life-threatening disease that is rapidly popping up across India as a Covid-19 complication.

 

