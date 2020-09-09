Jawan posted at Rashtrapati Bhawan dies by suicide

Jawan posted at Rashtrapati Bhawan dies by suicide

A 40-year-old Army jawan ended his life on Wednesday morning by hanging himself from a ceiling fan in the barracks of Gorkha Rifles in Rashtrapati Bhawan, police said.

The deceased was identified as Tek Bahadur Thapa, a resident of Tikhayan in Nepal, they said.

The incident was reported around 4 am at the South Avenue police station.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi), Deepak Yadav, said the jawan was found hanging from a ceiling fan in the barrack of Gorkha Rifles.

A crime team visited the spot and inquest proceedings have been initiated.

A colleague saw Tek Bahdur hanging from the ceiling around 3:30 am and raised an alarm. He was shifted to Base Hospital in Delhi Cantonment where he was declared brought dead.

On preliminary enquiry, it is found that the jawan was suffering from acute lower back pain and high blood pressure, a senior police officer said. 

