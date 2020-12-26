JCO, soldier killed in wall collapse in J&K's Kathua

JCO, soldier killed in wall collapse in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua

A wall of the barrack collapsed in Machhedi camp in Billawar area

PTI
PTI, Kathua ,
  • Dec 26 2020, 10:52 ist
  • updated: Dec 26 2020, 10:52 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Two Army personnel, including a junior commissioned officer (JCO), were killed and another was injured when a wall of their barrack collapsed in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Saturday.

A wall of the barrack collapsed in Machhedi camp in Billawar area Friday evening, trapping three soldiers under the debris, they said.

The officials said a rescue operation was immediately launched and the trapped soldiers were evacuated to civil hospital in a serious condition.

Two of them, JCO S N Singh (45) of Sonipat in Haryana and Naik Pervez Kumar (39) of Samba in Jammu and Kashmir, were declared brought dead, they said.

Soldier Mangal Singh (46) of Panipat in Haryana, who was seriously injured, was referred to Military Hospital, Pathankot for specialised treatment, the officials said. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Kathua
Jammu and Kashmir
wall collapse

What's Brewing

House parties popular this year

House parties popular this year

Vodka in the coffee cup: Pandemic drinking gone too far

Vodka in the coffee cup: Pandemic drinking gone too far

'AK vs AK' movie review: Not everyone's cup of tea

'AK vs AK' movie review: Not everyone's cup of tea

Kannada cinema: Year of hope buffeted by uncertainty

Kannada cinema: Year of hope buffeted by uncertainty

Now, a jungle safari in Bannerghatta National Park

Now, a jungle safari in Bannerghatta National Park

This reservoir is a haven for birds

This reservoir is a haven for birds

Hampi's granite carvers

Hampi's granite carvers

DH Toon | Farmers' stir: 'Never fall for their words!'

DH Toon | Farmers' stir: 'Never fall for their words!'

 