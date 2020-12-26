JCO, soldier killed in wall collapse in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua

Two Army personnel, including a junior commissioned officer (JCO), were killed and another was injured when a wall of their barrack collapsed in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Saturday.
A wall of the barrack collapsed in Machhedi camp in Billawar area Friday evening, trapping three soldiers under the debris, they said.
The officials said a rescue operation was immediately launched and the trapped soldiers were evacuated to civil hospital in a serious condition.
Two of them, JCO S N Singh (45) of Sonipat in Haryana and Naik Pervez Kumar (39) of Samba in Jammu and Kashmir, were declared brought dead, they said.
Soldier Mangal Singh (46) of Panipat in Haryana, who was seriously injured, was referred to Military Hospital, Pathankot for specialised treatment, the officials said.
House parties popular this year
Vodka in the coffee cup: Pandemic drinking gone too far
'AK vs AK' movie review: Not everyone's cup of tea
Kannada cinema: Year of hope buffeted by uncertainty
Now, a jungle safari in Bannerghatta National Park
This reservoir is a haven for birds
Hampi's granite carvers
DH Toon | Farmers' stir: 'Never fall for their words!'