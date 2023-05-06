J&K LG, Army pay homage to soldiers killed in Rajouri

J&K LG, Army pay homage to paratrooper killed in Rajouri terror attack

According to the latest reports, the fire fighting between terrorists and security forces was still on in Kandi forest belt

PTI
PTI, Jammu,
  • May 06 2023, 11:49 ist
  • updated: May 06 2023, 13:09 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP File Photo

Jammu & Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and officials from the Indian Army on Saturday paid homage to five soldiers killed in an IED explosion in Rajouri district, officials said on Saturday.

Besides the five soldiers, a major was injured in the explosion which took place Friday in the thickly forested Kandi area of Rajouri district where an operation was underway to flush out terrorists, they had earlier said.

Also Read: One terrorist killed in operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri

According to the latest reports, the fire fighting between terrorists and security forces was still on in Kandi forest belt.

A wreath-laying ceremony was held at IAF station in Jammu, where Sinha along with General Officer commanding (GoC) in Chief (GoC-In-C) Northern Command General Upendra Dwivedi, police, and other military officers paid their tributes to the soldiers.

The soldiers killed in the Friday explosion were lance naik Ruchin Singh Rawat from Gairsain in Uttarakhand, paratrooper Siddhant Chettri from Darjeeling in West Bengal, naik Arvind Kumar from Kangra district in Himachal Pradesh, havildar Neelam Singh from Jammu, and paratrooper Pramod Negi from Sirmaur in Himachal Pradesh.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Jammu and Kashmir
Indian Army
Terrorism
Rajouri

Related videos

What's Brewing

Miss Universe finalist dies after horse riding accident

Miss Universe finalist dies after horse riding accident

Backstreet Boys deliver performance in Delhi-NCR

Backstreet Boys deliver performance in Delhi-NCR

What are historicals trying to say?

What are historicals trying to say?

Dumped spaghetti piles puzzle US town

Dumped spaghetti piles puzzle US town

Who's coming to the coronation of Charles III?

Who's coming to the coronation of Charles III?

Rajinikanth's 'Jailer' to hit theatres on August 10

Rajinikanth's 'Jailer' to hit theatres on August 10

 