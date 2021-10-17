J&K Police asks to shift migrant labourers to camps

J&K Police asks all its district chiefs to shift non-local labourers to nearest security camps

The move comes after terrorists gunned down two labourers and critically wounded another one in Kulgam in South Kashmir on Sunday evening

PTI, Srinagar,
  • Oct 17 2021, 23:28 ist
  • updated: Oct 17 2021, 23:28 ist
The latest attack came barely 24-hours after a street vendor from Bihar – Arvind Kumar – and a carpenter from Uttar Pradesh – Saghir Ahmad - were killed in two back-to-back attacks by militants in Srinagar and Anantnag districts respectively on Saturday.. Credit: PTI File Photo

Faced with killings of two more non-locals, the Jammu and Kashmir Police has asked all its district chiefs in the valley to gather non-resident labourers and bring them to the nearest security camps "immediately", officials said on Sunday.

The move comes after terrorists gunned down two labourers and critically wounded another one in Kulgam in South Kashmir on Sunday evening.

In a message flashed to all district police, Inspector General of Police (Kashmir) Vijay Kumar said, "All non-local labourers in your respective jurisdiction should be brought to the nearest police or central paramilitary force or army establishment just now."

"The matter is most urgent," the message said.

There are 10 districts in Kashmir Valley. 

