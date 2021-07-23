J&K police shoots down drone carrying IED material in border belt of Jammu

The Jammu and Kashmir police have shot down a drone carrying improvised explosive device (IED) material weighing five kg in the border belt of Jammu district, officials said on Friday.
Following information about a drone flying over the border belt of Kanachak along the International Border (IB) on Thursday night, a quick reaction team (QRT) of the police swung into action and shot it down using anti-drone strategy, a police official said.
The drone was flying about seven to eight kilometres inside the border, the officials said, adding that it had six big wings and was a tetra-copter.
The IED material was attached with the flying object and was meant to be assembled into an IED before use, they said.
