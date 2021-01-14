JNU allows entry of fourth-year PhD, MSc, MCA students on campus

JNU allows entry of 4th-yr PhD, MSc students on campus

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 14 2021, 23:05 ist
  • updated: Jan 14 2021, 23:05 ist
Admin block of JNU Campus in New Delhi. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) will allow entry of fourth-year PhD and MSc and MCA students in its fifth and sixth phase of reopening, from Friday and February 1, officials said.

"PhD students (fourth year only) from all science schools, special centres, other centres (both day scholars and hostlers) who requires access to the laboratory are allowed to enter into the campus from Friday," read a circular issued by JNU registrar Pramod Kumar.

"MSc and MCA students (fourth semester only) from all science schools and special centres (both day scholars and hostlers) who require access to the laboratory are allowed to enter into the campus in sixth phase of reopening starting February 1," he added.

The varsity earlier allowed only PhD Science students from persons with disability category and science students from other categories who require access to laboratories, to return to the campus from December 21.

It also for the first time announced the re-opening of the sports complex for "walking and running purposes" only, and canteen of Aravali Guest House and the India Coffee House for "takeaway facility" only -- all done as per the standard operating preventive measures laid by the government.

Also, keeping in view of the new infectious strain of Covid-19, the administration has decided to conduct testing camps in the university campus on regular intervals.

The JNU, which was physically shut in March last year in view of the ongoing pandemic, started its phased reopening of the campus on November 2.

JNU
Coronavirus
COVID-19

