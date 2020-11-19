JNU forms committee to deliberate upon implementing NEP

JNU forms committee to deliberate upon measures needed for implementation of NEP

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 19 2020, 19:55 ist
  • updated: Nov 19 2020, 20:18 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University on Thursday formed a committee to deliberate upon measures needed for the implementation of the new National Education Policy (NEP), including the introduction of four-year undergraduate programmes.

The decision was taken at the Academic Council meeting of the varsity.

"The council deliberated upon some of the major issues at hand in the implementation of NEP including the possibility of converting the existing three-year BA programme courses into four-year programmes, starting new four-year undergraduate programmes and offering master's level programmes in online mode on subjects which do not require lab or experimental work," JNU Rector Chintamani Mahapatra said.

"Strengthening further the inclusive policy of the university to provide better opportunities for students coming from socially and economically disadvantaged sections, increasing the intake of international students and promoting innovation and entrepreneurship among students and faculty members,” he added.

The committee will also look into other aspects of NEP-2020 which are relevant to a research-oriented university like JNU," Mahapatra said.

He said the Academic Council also decided to establish a Special Centre for Systems Medicine (SCSM) in the university.

Systems Medicine is an approach to understand the complexity of the interactions of all the molecular and cellular determinants involved in the pathophysiology of a disease.

“This proposed centre would serve as a national hub for the development of India specific clinical and molecular data and its application in the area of systems medicine,” the JNU rector said.

Jawaharlal Nehru University
Education
National education policy

