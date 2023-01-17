Joshimath Gurdwara provides shelter to land subsidence victims: Report

A gurdwara in Uttarakhand’s Joshimath has come to the rescue of families affected in the land subsidence by providing them food and shelter.

Joshimath Gurdwara, which has not been affected by the land subsidence yet, provides three meals a day to the affected families and rescue forces, according to a report by The Indian Express. The gurdwara and around 500 bed sheets and quilts

Seva Singh, manager of the gurdwara, told the publication that around 250 people have the meals provided three times a day. “Twelve families and around 35 people are living in the rooms of the gurdwara,” said Singh.

According to the daily bulletin of the Disaster Management Authority, 800 people, belonging to 237 families, have been shifted to safety by the district administration.

Around 615 rooms in 83 places have been identified as temporary relief camps in the town in which 2,190 people can be accommodated. Besides, 491 rooms in 20 buildings have been identified as temporary relief camps in Pipalkoti outside Joshimath municipal area where 2,205 people can stay.

Meanwhile, the Hemkund Sahib Yatra will begin in the summer and the gurdwara members hope that the situation will be under control by then.

Gajendra Singh, a victim of land subsidence, told the publication that he is grateful that the gurdwara has provided shelter to him and his family. "But we can’t stay here forever," he said, adding that the government needs to help them start their life again.



(With inputs from PTI)


