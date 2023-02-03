Kanjhawala case: Delhi cops get victim's viscera report

Anjali Singh was killed in the early hours on January 1 after her scooter was hit by a car which dragged her for 12 kilometres from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 03 2023, 15:49 ist
  • updated: Feb 03 2023, 15:49 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Delhi Police has received the viscera examination report of the 20-year-old woman who was killed after being dragged under a car in outer Delhi's Sultanpuri, officials said on Friday.

The examination was conducted by the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), Rohini, and it was received on January 24, said Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order Zone II) Sagar Preet Hooda.

The examination is part of the ongoing investigation into the case, he said.

Anjali Singh was killed in the early hours on January 1 after her scooter was hit by a car which dragged her for 12 kilometres from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala. So far, seven people have been arrested in the case.

Initially, six of the seven accused were charged under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) but later they were charged under section 302 (murder), police said.

The murder charge was brought against them after the collection of physical, oral, forensic and other scientific evidence, they said.

Police have also suspended 11 of its personnel who were on PCR and picket duty on the route at which the woman was killed after being dragged under a car.

