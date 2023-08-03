Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah meets PM Modi in Delhi

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah meets PM Modi, Nirmala Sitharaman, Rajnath Singh in Delhi

This is Siddaramaiah's first meeting with the prime minister since becoming the chief minister of Karnataka in May.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 03 2023, 15:19 ist
  • updated: Aug 03 2023, 15:19 ist
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: X/@PMOIndia

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi here.

Siddaramaiah met Modi in the Parliament complex. This is his first meeting with the prime minister since becoming the chief minister of Karnataka in May.

Later, he met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and requested him to hold an air show by the Indian Air Force in Mysuru during Dussehra celebrations from October 15-24.

The chief minister said the IAF had conducted air shows at the Torch Light Parade Ground in Mysuru in 2017 and 2019.

Siddaramaiah also met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and discussed issues related to Karnataka and later called on Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

As Siddaramaiah turned 76 on Thursday, several party leaders wishes him at the Karnataka Bhavan here.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Siddaramaiah
Narendra Modi
Rajnath Singh
Indian Air Force
Delhi
Indian news
Nirmala Sitharaman
Mallikarjun Kharge

Related videos

What's Brewing

McDonald's opens airport drive-thru outlet in Mumbai

McDonald's opens airport drive-thru outlet in Mumbai

Ayodhya roof-top cafes to give great Ram temple view

Ayodhya roof-top cafes to give great Ram temple view

Messi volleys Inter Miami into Leagues Cup last 16

Messi volleys Inter Miami into Leagues Cup last 16

Na Dho Mahanor named 'sitafal' variety after Mangeshkar

Na Dho Mahanor named 'sitafal' variety after Mangeshkar

Seema Haider to play RAW agent in Bollywood debut?

Seema Haider to play RAW agent in Bollywood debut?

Typhoon Khanun snaps power to 1.66 lakh homes in Japan

Typhoon Khanun snaps power to 1.66 lakh homes in Japan

Muslims in J&K work to make Amarnath Yatra successful

Muslims in J&K work to make Amarnath Yatra successful

Bear or human? China zoo clarifies after viral video

Bear or human? China zoo clarifies after viral video

 