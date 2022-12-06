Kejriwal pays tributes to Ambedkar on death anniversary, says Delhi govt following his footsteps

Kejriwal pays tributes to Ambedkar on death anniversary

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 06 2022, 14:32 ist
  • updated: Dec 06 2022, 14:32 ist
Arvind Kejriwal pays floral tributes to B R Ambedkar on his death anniversary. Credit: Twitter/@AamAadmiParty

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday paid floral tributes to B R Ambedkar on his death anniversary at the Delhi Vidhan Sabha and said the AAP government was following in his footsteps.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, too, was present.

Also Read | Time to reaffirm ideals of liberty, equality, fraternity: Congress pays tributes to Ambedkar

"Today I appeal to everyone to take inspiration from Ambedkar's life that was full of struggles. He fought for the rights of the poor. He focused on education and we, too, are working towards it. It will lead to equality in society," Kejriwal said.

Ambedkar, known as the Father of Indian Constitution, died on December 6, 1956.

