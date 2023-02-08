Kharge invites rap from Dhankhar for 'insinuating PM'

Kharge invites rap from Dhankhar for 'insinuating PM' in Rajya Sabha

Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said, 'You are insinuating the Prime Minister which can't be allowed'

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Feb 08 2023, 15:19 ist
  • updated: Feb 08 2023, 15:19 ist
Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge. Credit: IANS Photo

During the motion of thanks on the President's Address in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, the Leader of Opposition (LoP), said that "one person became rich as his wealth increased 12 times from 2019", which drew objections from the Chair and treasury bench.

"Wealth of one of the closest friends of the Prime Minister increased by 12 times in 2.5 years. In 2014 it was Rs 50,000 crore group while in 2019 it became Rs 1 lakh crore group but what Jadu (magic) happened suddenly in two years assets worth Rs 12 lakh crore came. Is it due to the favour of friendship?" said Kharge.

However, the chair and the treasury benches objected to it.

Get live updates of Budget Session here

Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said, "You are insinuating the Prime Minister which can't be allowed... Any report from any corner of the world cannot be quoted here."

Even the leader of the House, Piyush Goyal said that LoP casting aspersions on the Prime Minister are unacceptable.

While BJP's Sushil Modi raised the point of order that any allegations made, a notice should be given in advance which the chair will validate.

The Finance Minister too said, "The LoP is insinuating the Hon'ble Prime Minister."

The Congress members said that they have not taken the name of the Prime Minister.

The LoP, however, continued his tirade against the Adani Group.

He said that the group is taking money from the public sector banks and purchasing public sector undertakings. "Privatisation is also diminishing the reservation system which they could have got in the PSUs," said Kharge.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Mallikarjun Kharge
India News
Rajya Sabha
Jagdeep Dhankhar
Parliament

What's Brewing

Bihar man tears cinema hall screen to protest 'Pathaan'

Bihar man tears cinema hall screen to protest 'Pathaan'

Scientists sound impending quake danger in Uttarakhand

Scientists sound impending quake danger in Uttarakhand

Trans couple blessed with baby in Kerala

Trans couple blessed with baby in Kerala

Russia asks Pink Floyd's Waters to speak on Ukraine

Russia asks Pink Floyd's Waters to speak on Ukraine

 