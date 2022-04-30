Khargone violence: Madhya Pradesh government notifies rules for claim tribunal

The Madhya Pradesh government on Saturday notified rules under the Public and Private Property Recovery Act for functioning and jurisdictional details of the claim tribunal set up in connection with the Ram Navami violence that took place in Khargone city earlier this month, officials said.

The Shivraj Singh Chouhan government had formed a two-member tribunal, headed by retired district judge Dr Shivkumar Mishra and having retired state government secretary Prabhat Parashar as member, to recover damages from those involved in violence during Ram Navami celebrations on April 10 in Khargone.

As per the gazette notification of rules under the 'Madhya Pradesh Lok Evam Niji Sampatti ko Nuksan Ki Vasuli Adhiniyam', the claim for compensation will not abate in case of death of party concerned at any stage of the proceedings and shall be recoverable from his property. As per the rules, the state government will send a panel of three officials and the chairman of the tribunal may appoint the claim commissioner from the panel to assist the tribunal.

The notification informed that Hindi will be the working language of the tribunal, which may take a decision about on-camera hearing, with witnesses placing evidence under oath. The district collector concerned will take necessary action for recovery following the tribunal's verdicts, the notification said, adding that a party aggrieved by any order or award passed by the tribunal may file an appeal within 90 days in the High Court.

This Act, which provides for recovery of losses from people and organisations responsible for damaging public and private properties during protests and riots, was passed by the MP Assembly in December last year. The two-member panel of retired judge Mishra and retired bureaucrat Parashar are expected to complete their work within three months, officials said.

