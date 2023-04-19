Atiq killing: 5 cops suspended for negligence

Killing of Atiq Ahmed, brother: 5 cops suspended for negligence

Ahmed and Ashraf were shot dead at point-blank range by three men posing as journalists in the middle of a media interaction on Saturday night

PTI
PTI, Prayagraj (UP),
  • Apr 19 2023, 15:41 ist
  • updated: Apr 19 2023, 15:41 ist
Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed being escorted to a hospital by police for a medical checkup, in Prayagraj, Saturday, April 15, 2023 before they were gunned down. Credit: PTI Photo

Five police personnel were suspended on Wednesday for negligence in connection with the killing of mafia-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf, a senior officer said here on Wednesday.

Shahganj police station in-charge Ashwani Kumar Singh was among those suspended. The remaining are a sub-inspector and three constables.

Read | Why didn't police open fire at Atiq killers? Former cops weigh in

Ahmed and Ashraf were shot dead at point-blank range by three men posing as journalists in the middle of a media interaction on Saturday night when police personnel were escorting them to a hospital in the Shahganj police station area in Prayagraj for a checkup.

The brothers were in handcuffs when they were killed in full view of camera crews.

The senior police officer said the five personnel were suspended after a special investigation team (SIT) charged them with negligence in discharging their duties.

Police Commissioner Ramit Sharma had constituted the three-member SIT headed by Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Satish Chandra to probe the killings.

Uttar Pradesh
India News
Atiq Ahmed

