Killing of Atiq Ahmed, brother: 5 cops suspended for negligence

Five police personnel were suspended on Wednesday for negligence in connection with the killing of mafia-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf, a senior officer said here on Wednesday.
Shahganj police station in-charge Ashwani Kumar Singh was among those suspended. The remaining are a sub-inspector and three constables.
Read | Why didn't police open fire at Atiq killers? Former cops weigh in
Ahmed and Ashraf were shot dead at point-blank range by three men posing as journalists in the middle of a media interaction on Saturday night when police personnel were escorting them to a hospital in the Shahganj police station area in Prayagraj for a checkup.
The brothers were in handcuffs when they were killed in full view of camera crews.
The senior police officer said the five personnel were suspended after a special investigation team (SIT) charged them with negligence in discharging their duties.
Police Commissioner Ramit Sharma had constituted the three-member SIT headed by Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Satish Chandra to probe the killings.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
New Zealand cat-killing competition axed after backlash
India to have 2.9 mn more people than China by mid-2023
Why it’s time to adopt an animal conscious approach
World premiere of 'Adipurush' at Tribeca Film Festival
Maximum 13,000 pilgrims to visit Kedarnath every day
Kim Jong Un orders launch of military spy satellite