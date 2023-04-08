J&K: Rijiju escapes unhurt after truck hits his car

Kiren Rijiju escapes unhurt after truck hits his car in J&K

IANS
IANS, Jammu ,
  • Apr 08 2023, 22:02 ist
  • updated: Apr 08 2023, 22:02 ist
Law Minister Kiren Rijiju. Credit: PTI Photo

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju escaped unhurt on Saturday after a truck hit his vehicle on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.

Police sources said a fully-loaded truck hit the black Scorpio in which the Union minister was travelling in the Banihal area on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.

Also Read: Tech can help reduce case pendency in courts, make justice process easily accessible: Rijiju

Reports said the security guards of the minister rushed to Rijiju's vehicle and opened its back door as the minister came out unhurt.

"No one was injured in this incident," the police said.

 

Earlier on Saturday, the minister had tweeted, "Going from Jammu to Udhampur in Jammu &amp; Kashmir to attend Legal Services Camp. Many beneficiaries of the Central Govt Schemes are attending the function along with Judges and NALSA team. Now, one can enjoy the beautiful road throughout the journey."

 

