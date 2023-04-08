Kiren Rijiju escapes unhurt after truck hits his car in J&K

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju escaped unhurt on Saturday after a truck hit his vehicle on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.

Police sources said a fully-loaded truck hit the black Scorpio in which the Union minister was travelling in the Banihal area on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.

Reports said the security guards of the minister rushed to Rijiju's vehicle and opened its back door as the minister came out unhurt.

"No one was injured in this incident," the police said.

Earlier on Saturday, the minister had tweeted, "Going from Jammu to Udhampur in Jammu & Kashmir to attend Legal Services Camp. Many beneficiaries of the Central Govt Schemes are attending the function along with Judges and NALSA team. Now, one can enjoy the beautiful road throughout the journey."