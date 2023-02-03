L-G gives in principle approval to Sisodia's US visit for education convention

Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena has "in principle" approved Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's travel to the US to attend an education convention, but noted "lack of clarity" on who would bear his visit's expenses, Raj Niwas officials said on Friday.

The proposal, moved by the Delhi government's Department of Education for the visit, came to the lieutenant governor (L-G) for approval after Sisodia's approval, they said.

Sisodia, who holds the education portfolio, had expressed his willingness to attend the TESOL Education Convention in City Portland in the US along with some officials.

"The proposal lacks clarity as to who will bear the expenses of Sisodia’s visit. While in one para, the department has noted that 'all expenses of the visit by Deputy CM will be borne by TESOL and there will be no financial liability on the government', a subsequent para further says that, 'all expenses of the visit by Hon'ble Deputy CM will be borne by the GAD (General Administration Department), GNCTD (Delhi government)'," an official said.

Noting that both these statements were contradictory, Saxena gave "in principle" approval for the proposed visit, "subject to the requisite clearances from ministries in the Centre concerned, including FCRA (Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act) clearances from the central government, as is the case with every foreign visit undertaken by any minister or officer of any state", the official said.