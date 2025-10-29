<p>Patna: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday courted yet another controversy when he said that Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/bihar/bihar-assembly-elections-2025-amit-shah-calls-mahagathbandhan-a-thug-bandhan-rahul-gandhi-says-modi-can-dance-on-stage-for-votes-3778898">Narendra Modi could dance on stage</a> if he is told that the act would fetch him votes.</p><p>The BJP hit back with Union Home Minister Amit Shah calling Mahagatbandhan as ‘Thug-bandhan’ (bunch of Thugs) and the party accusing Rahul of speaking the language of a ‘local goon’.</p><p>“PM Modi can do anything for votes. Tell him he can get votes if he dances. He will do that too,” said Rahul in one of the crude jibes against the Prime Minister.</p>.Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 | RJD defamed Bihar across world: Rajnath in Darbhanga.<p>Rahul, whose prolonged absence from the Bihar battlefield was questioned recently, addressed his first election rally in Muzaffarpur where he, along with RJD leader and Opposition Chief Ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav, slammed the BJP and the Election Commission but remained relatively soft on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.</p><p>“The BJP, in collusion with the EC, stole the elections in Maharashtra and Haryana. They will do their best to do so in Bihar as well,” said Rahul.</p><p>The Congress leader said he agreed with Tejashwi who said that Nitish’s JD (U) had been hijacked and Bihar was being run through remote control. “Three persons, with remote in their hand, are running Bihar. Tejashwi is right when he says Nitish ji has been ‘hijacked’ by his select aides,” said Rahul.</p>.Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 | Lalu wants to make his son Bihar CM, Sonia her son PM but both posts not vacant: Amit Shah.<p><strong>Focussed speech</strong></p><p>Earlier Tejashwi, while addressing the gathering, remained focused and listed out what his government, if voted to power, would do. “A government job to each family, cooking gas cylinders at Rs 500 and free electricity (up to 200 units), besides permanent jobs for contractual employees,” said Tejashwi, who has been harping on job and migration in his every speech.</p><p>“All those who have come to Bihar during Chhath, should not leave without casting your vote. It’s Tejashwi’s promise to stop migration by creating job avenues for you before the next Chhath festival,” said the former Dy CM.</p>.Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 | A closer look at I.N.D.I.A. bloc manifesto.<p><strong>BJP’s retort</strong></p><p>Union Home Minister Amit Shah, however, called his promise a bundle of lies. “This Mahagatbandhan is actually a Thug-bandhan, where they befool you by making such promises which cannot be fulfilled ever. Their leaders are actually on bail,” said Shah, while speaking in Darbhanga.</p><p>BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari slammed Rahul for using derogatory language against Prime Minister Modi. “Rahul Gandhi has openly insulted every poor of India & Bihar who has voted for PM,” tweeted Bhandari. </p>