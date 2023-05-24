Labourer killed, dumped in sugarcane field in UP's Muzaffarnagar for demanding wages

A brick kiln worker was allegedly killed, doused with acid, and dumped in a sugarcane field for demanding his wages from a labour contractor in Ghadi village here, police said on Wednesday.
Brick kiln contractor Nitin Prajapati has been booked for murder along with his two associates, Manohar and Abid, on the complaint of the wife of the victim, Jansath Police Station SHO Dinesh Kumar said.
Javed, 30, who had been missing since Sunday was found dead in a sugarcane field on Tuesday evening, the SHO said.
According to the complaint lodged by his wife Reshma, Javed's employers slashed his throat and dumped his body in a sugarcane field when he demanded wages, Kumar said, adding, an investigation is on in the matter.
