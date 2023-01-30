Hundreds join man who inspired '3 Idiots' in fast

Ladakh: Hundreds join activist Sonam Wangchuk, who inspired '3 Idiots', in hunger strike

'The fast was an attempt to invite the attention of Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) so that our leaders can brief him about their concerns and demands,' he said

PTI
PTI, Leh,
  • Jan 30 2023, 21:25 ist
  • updated: Jan 31 2023, 08:36 ist
Social reformist Sonam Wangchuk on the 3rd day of his five-day climate fast to 'save Ladakh'. Credit: PTI Photo

Hundreds of people on Monday joined education reformist Sonam Wangchuk on the final day of his five-day hunger strike here in support of the demand for various safeguards for Ladakh, including extension of the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution to the Union territory.

Prominent among those who joined Wangchuk, an engineer whose life inspired a character in the Bollywood blockbuster 3 Idiots, were leaders of the Leh Apex Body of Peoples Movement for Sixth Schedule and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA).

The apex body and KDA, a separate amalgam of socio-religious, political and youth organisations, are jointly spearheading a campaign to press for their four-point demands which include full statehood and safeguards under the Sixth Schedule to the region.

"Today is the last day of my symbolic carbon-neutral climatic fast and I am thankful to the people for joining me. The fast was an attempt to invite the attention of Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) so that our leaders can brief him about their concerns and demands," Wangchuk told reporters at Himalayan Institute of Alternatives Ladakh (HIAL) campus.

Wangchuk said safeguarding the Himalayas, including its glaciers, should be more important than making some "corporators happy" as it is having a direct bearing on the people of the sub-continent.

"The government needs to have a futuristic plan for safeguarding the environment of the Himalayas. It should also keep its promise of extending the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution to Ladakh," he said.

Wangchuk threatened to intensify his protest in case there was no response from the government. "This was just a symbolic protest and if there was no response, I will go on a hunger strike for 10 days, later 15 days and so on till my last breath.”

Former MP and Chairman of the Leh Apex Body of Peoples Movement for Sixth Schedule Thupstan Chhewang announced a grand rally on January 31 against the "failure of the government to protect the identity and culture of Ladakh".

On January 15, the Apex Body and the KDA jointly staged a protest in Jammu in support of their demands, including protection of land and jobs, and announced a similar protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi in the third week of February.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Ladakh
Sonam Wangchuk
India News

What's Brewing

India U-19 star bowler owes it to her brave mother

India U-19 star bowler owes it to her brave mother

More Digital Libraries to come up In Karnataka

More Digital Libraries to come up In Karnataka

Joshimath: Can they return to the native place?

Joshimath: Can they return to the native place?

Hungry for audience love, crores not important: SRK

Hungry for audience love, crores not important: SRK

Assam eyes Guinness record for Rongali Bihu programme

Assam eyes Guinness record for Rongali Bihu programme

Knee pain, children, T-shirt: Rahul looks back at Yatra

Knee pain, children, T-shirt: Rahul looks back at Yatra

 