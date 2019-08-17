Ladakh MP welcomes UNSC talk on J&K, rebuked by Cong

Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, the young Lok Sabha member from Ladakh, who warmed hearts with a passionate speech recently, put the BJP in a tight spot on Saturday by welcoming the informal discussions at the UN Security Council on the Kashmir issue.

The 34-year-old lawmaker said he was happy that the decisions taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government on stripping J&K of its special status and bifurcation of the state into two union territories had resulted in discussions at the United Nations.

“I am happy that due to the decision taken under Modiji's leadership, Ladakh is being discussed in UN,” Namgyal was quoted as saying by ANI.

He further hit out at the Congress saying that when the grand old party was in power “Ladakh was not even discussed in Parliament, let alone the UN”.

Congress rebuked Namgyal and reminded him that Jammu & Kashmir was an internal issue and no external organisation can assert to the contrary.

“Unless the BJP has taken a U-turn on the matter,” the Congress said, on its Twitter handle.

Only last week, Namgyal had won accolades for his impassioned speech in the Lok Sabha during the discussion on the J&K Reorganisation Bill, that proposed to split the state into two union territories that of J&K and Ladakh.

During the discussion, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury had created a flutter demanding to know from Home Minster Amit Shah whether the Kashmir issue was “bilateral” or “internal” matter of India.

Shah had slammed Chowdhury and asserted that Kashmir was an integral part of India and that there was is no doubt about it. “When I talk about Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Aksai Chin are included in it,” Shah had said.