Lakhimpur Kheri case: Ashish Mishra released from jail

The Supreme Court on Wednesday had granted eight-week interim bail to him

PTI
PTI, Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh,
  • Jan 27 2023, 19:58 ist
  • updated: Jan 27 2023, 19:59 ist
Ashish Mishra, the son of Union minister Ajay Kumar Mishra. Credit: IANS Photo

Ashish Mishra, the son of Union minister Ajay Kumar Mishra, was released from jail on Friday after the Supreme Court had granted him interim bail in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.

Senior superintendent of the Kheri district jail Vipin Kumar Mishra told PTI, "He (Ashish Mishra) has been released from the jail. We have got the release order from the sessions court."

The Supreme Court on Wednesday had granted eight-week interim bail to him in the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence which claimed eight lives.

A bench of Justice Surya Kant and Justice J K Maheshwari directed that Ashish Mishra shall not stay in Uttar Pradesh or Delhi during the interim bail period.

