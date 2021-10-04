Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Akhilesh Yadav taken into custody over sit-in protest

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has been taken into police custody from outside his residence for stating a sit-in protest after being stopped from going to Lakhimpur Kheri where eight people died in violence yesterday.
#WATCH | Lucknow: Police take Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav into custody outside his residence where he staged a sit-in protest after being stopped from going to Lakhimpur Kheri where 8 people died in violence yesterday pic.twitter.com/VYk12Qt87H
— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 4, 2021
