Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Akhilesh Yadav taken into custody over sit-in protest

Lakhimpur unrest: Akhilesh Yadav detained over protest

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 04 2021, 10:46 ist
  • updated: Oct 04 2021, 10:48 ist
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. Credit: PTI Photo

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has been taken into police custody from outside his residence for stating a sit-in protest after being stopped from going to Lakhimpur Kheri where eight people died in violence yesterday. 

More to follow...

Samajwadi Party
Akhilesh Yadav
Uttar Pradesh
Indian Politics
India News

