Landslide blocks Jammu-Srinagar national highway; hundreds of vehicles stranded

PTI
PTI, Banihal,
  • Dec 19 2020, 22:30 ist
  • updated: Dec 19 2020, 22:30 ist
People walk on snow covered slopes of Sonamarg in Ganderbal district of Central Kashmir. Credit: PTI Photo

A landslide struck the 270-km-long Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Ramban district on Saturday evening, leaving hundreds of Jammu-bound vehicles stranded, officials said.

The landslide hit the road at Bhoom in Chanderkote area, completely blocking the highway, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country, they said.

The officials said two vehicles suffered some damages after being hit by debris, but their occupants escaped unhurt.

Road maintenance agencies have pressed men and machinery, and efforts are on to restore vehicular movement on the highway, they said, adding that it is expected to take nearly four hours.

Earlier during the day, a truck turned turtle at Nachlana in Ramban, causing a temporary blockage of the highway.

Traffic movement on the highway is restricted to one-way in view of the ongoing four-laning project and accordingly, vehicles were allowed from Srinagar to Jammu this morning as per the already announced schedule under which traffic plies alternatively from the twin capital cities. 

