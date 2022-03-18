LeT module busted in J&K’s Pulwama, 6 held

A case has been registered and investigation initiated

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Mar 18 2022, 16:32 ist
  • updated: Mar 18 2022, 16:32 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Six alleged militant associates were arrested after a module of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was busted in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, police said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that they were involved in providing logistics, shelter, managing and transferring terror finance and motivating youth to act as hybrid terrorists, a police spokesman said.

“Police in Pulwama have busted a terror module linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT and arrested six terrorist associates,” he said.

He identified them as Rouf Ahmad Lone alias Amjid, a resident of Lelhar Kakapora, Aqib Maqbool Bhat, a resident of Alochibagh Pampore, Javaid Ahmad Dar, a resident of Larve Kakapora, Arshid Ahmad Mir, a resident of Parigam Pulwama, Rameez Raja, a resident of Parigam Pulwama, and Sajad Ahmad Dar, a resident of Larve Kakapora.

The investigating team also learnt that they were working for terrorist commander Reyaz Ahmad Dar alias Khalid alias Sheeraz of LeT, the spokesman said.

Reyaz Dar hails from Sethergund Kakapora in Pulwama, he added.

Besides, the spokesman said, the arrested accused on Dar’s directions were instrumental in perpetuating terrorism in the district.

A case has been registered and investigation initiated, he said. 

Lashkar-e-Taiba
Jammu and Kashmir
India News
Terrorism

