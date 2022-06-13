Light aircraft crash-lands near Amethi in Uttar Pradesh, pilot safe

A trainee pilot had a narrow escape when his light aircraft crash-landed here on Monday, damaging its fuselage.
Abhay Patel, the trainee pilot, was safe after the emergency landing, media in-charge of the Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Uran Akademi (IGRUA) R K Dwivedi said.
Patel had taken off on a training sortie from the academy but had to make an emergency landing in the nearby Mohammadpur Churai village on the Amethi-Rae Bareli border.
During the landing, the front portion of the aircraft got damaged, Dwivedi said.
Patel got enrolled at IGRUA in 2021 and has completed 27 hours of flying, he said.
