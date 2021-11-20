Low orbiting satellite triggers panic in J&K’s Poonch

Low orbiting satellite triggers panic in J&K’s Poonch

People living in forward areas of Dhargalooon, Lanjiote along the Line of Control (LoC) spotted the object with blinking light

PTI
PTI, Jammu,
  • Nov 20 2021, 02:20 ist
  • updated: Nov 20 2021, 02:20 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A low orbiting satellite was spotted near the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Friday, triggering panic among residents, a defence official said.

People living in forward areas of Dhargalooon, Lanjiote along the Line of Control (LoC) spotted the object with blinking light, he said.

The official said it was a low orbiting satellite.

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Line of Control
Poonch
Jammu and Kashmir
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Guptill surpasses Kohli to become top T20I run-scorer

Guptill surpasses Kohli to become top T20I run-scorer

Bunty Aur Babli 2 review: A dull comedy caper

Bunty Aur Babli 2 review: A dull comedy caper

Is China building serial dams for 'water war' in Asia?

Is China building serial dams for 'water war' in Asia?

Those who led the farmers' movement

Those who led the farmers' movement

 