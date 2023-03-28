Lucknow court rejects plea of Atiq Ahmed, son Umar seeking clean chit in 2018 abduction case of bizman

A CBI court here has rejected a plea moved by gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his son Umar, seeking a clean chit in an extortion case.
The court of Special CBI Judge Ajay Vikram Singh has summoned Ahmed, Umar and the other accused on April 7 for framing charges.
The applicants were booked in connection with the 2018 abduction of Lucknow-based businessman Mohit Jaiswal, who was then taken to the Deoria district jail.
Jaiswal was allegedly thrashed in the jail in the presence of Ahmed and subsequently, forced to resign from his four companies in which the former Samajwadi Party (SP) MP inducted his own men, Zaki Ahmed and Mohammad Farukh.
