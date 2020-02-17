Lucknow: Magsaysay award winner, nine others booked for violating prohibitory orders

Lucknow: Magsaysay award winner, 9 others booked

DH News Service, Lucknow
  • Feb 17 2020, 21:47pm ist
Social activist and Ramon Magsaysay Award recipient Sandeep Pandey and nine others were arrested on Monday for allegedly violating prohibitory orders in the Chowk area here.

Pandey, along with the nine others, was distributing pamphlets of their 'padyatra' scheduled from the Clock Tower to Ujariaon against the Citizenship Amendment Act later in the day.

They were booked under IPC Section 151 (knowingly joining or continuing in assembly of five or more persons after it has been commanded to disperse), police said.

