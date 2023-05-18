MP: 5 people killed, 15 injured in bus-truck collision

Madhya Pradesh: 5 people killed, 15 injured in bus-truck collision in Shajapur

The bus collided with a truck near Donta village in Shajapur, he said

PTI
PTI,
  • May 18 2023, 09:38 ist
  • updated: May 18 2023, 15:44 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Five people were killed and 15 others received injuries after a speeding private bus collided head-on with a truck near Maksi town in Madhya Pradesh's Shajapur district on Thursday morning, a police official said. The accident took place at around 5 am when the victims were on their way to Ahmedabad from Jalaun district in Uttar Pradesh to attend a marriage function, Maksi police station in-charge Gopal Singh Chouhan said.

The bus collided with a truck near Donta village in Shajapur, he said.

Four persons died on the spot and one succumbed to injuries later at a hospital in Ujjain, the official said. The deceased included three women and a minor, he said. The injured persons were rushed to Ujjain for treatment, the official said. The deceased have been identified as Lal Singh, Janki, Meera, Sumitra and Radhika (13). MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra termed the incident as “unfortunate".

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Madhya Pradesh
India News
Road accident

Related videos

What's Brewing

Use of tech to achieve social justice a distant dream

Use of tech to achieve social justice a distant dream

Women, kids trek miles in heat for water near Mumbai

Women, kids trek miles in heat for water near Mumbai

Tigress gives birth to four cubs in Maharashtra's NNTR

Tigress gives birth to four cubs in Maharashtra's NNTR

Adult friendships help baboons conquer childhood trauma

Adult friendships help baboons conquer childhood trauma

Earth-sized planet gripped by widespread volcanism

Earth-sized planet gripped by widespread volcanism

Four kids found alive in Amazon after plane crash

Four kids found alive in Amazon after plane crash

Oldest near-complete Hebrew Bible sells for $38 mn

Oldest near-complete Hebrew Bible sells for $38 mn

What Musk's Twitter 'purge' would mean for dead users

What Musk's Twitter 'purge' would mean for dead users

 