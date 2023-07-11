MP Assembly adjourned amid ruckus over Sidhi peeing row

Madhya Pradesh Assembly adjourned amid ruckus over Sidhi urinating incident

A man had urinated on a tribal youth in MP's Sidhi district, a video of which recently went viral, sparking a national outrage.

PTI
PTI, Bhopal,
  • Jul 11 2023, 15:05 ist
  • updated: Jul 11 2023, 15:05 ist
Madhya Pradesh Congress President Kamal Nath along with Leader of Opposition in MP Assembly Govind Singh. Credit: PTI Photo

The Madhya Pradesh Assembly was adjourned for the day on Tuesday after noisy scenes in the House following Opposition Congress's demand for a discussion on the Sidhi urination incident and atrocities on tribals.

A man had urinated on a tribal youth in MP's Sidhi district, a video of which recently went viral, sparking a national outrage.

As the monsoon session of the Assembly began on Tuesday, Leader of Opposition Dr Govind Singh demanded the Chair allow a discussion on these issues.

Also Read | 2 tribal brothers held captive and beaten up after accident in MP; 3 arrested

When Congress leader and former MP chief minister Kamal Nath started speaking on the issues, state Parliamentary Affairs Minister Narottam Mishra objected to it on the ground that no decision was taken on a notice (over these issues) in the Business Advisory Committee.

Congress MLA Sajjan Singh Verma objected to Mishra's statement. Later, Congress legislators rushed to the well of the House and raised slogans following which Speaker Girish Gautam adjourned the House for five minutes.

When the House reassembled, Congress members continued with their protest following which the Speaker transacted the listed business and adjourned the House for the day.

