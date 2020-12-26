Madhya Pradesh cabinet clears bill against 'Love Jihad'

The Madhya Pradesh cabinet on Saturday approved the Religious Freedom Bill 2020, which provides for prison term of up to 10 years and fine of Rs 1 lakh for conversion through marriage or by any other fraudulent means, state Home Minister Narottam Mishra said.

Madhya Pradesh follows in the footsteps of Uttar Pradesh, the first state was to approve a bill against forced conversion, in proposing a law against what nationalist leaders refer to as 'Love Jihad'.

He claimed that once enforced, this will be the most stringent law in the country against religious conversion carried out by fraudulent means, allurement or threat.

After the approval by the cabinet, the bill will now be presented in the state Assembly.

"This bill will replace the Religious Freedom Act of 1968 (after the approval by the state Assembly)," he said.

Any marriage solemnized only for the purpose of converting a person will be considered null and void under the provisions of this proposed legislation, he said.

A provision is also being made that those willing to convert need to apply before the district administration two months prior, Mishra said.

Once approved by the Governor as an Ordinance or cleared by the Assembly, this new law will replace the existing MP Dharma Swatantrya Adhiniyam, 1968, law. The Chauhan-led BJP government has changed the present law to finetune definitions and heighten penalties to prevent such crimes, especially those pertaining to religious conversions in the pretext of marriage.