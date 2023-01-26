Madhya Pradesh: Female cheetah detected with hepatorenal infection; condition improving, says official

MP: Female cheetah detected with hepatorenal infection

  • Jan 26 2023, 22:02 ist
  • updated: Jan 26 2023, 22:02 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

One of the eight cheetahs that were flown into Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh from Namibia in southern Africa in September last year has been detected with a hepatorenal (associated with the kidneys and liver) infection, an official said on Thursday.

He identified the unwell female cheetah as Shasha, who is a little over four years old.

"The cheetah's condition has improved. It is being treated by three veterinarians who are in constant touch with cheetah experts from Namibia and South Africa. Shasha has some liver and kidney problems," MP Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) JS Chauhan told PTI over phone.

Read | More cheetahs to arrive in Kuno, tourist safari to be allowed from Feb: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

"Her problem came to light on Monday. Dr Atul Gupta, veterinarian from Bhopal based Van Vihar National Park has been rushed to Kuno National Park. She is suffering from a hepatorenal infection, not a disease. She has been quarantined and is being treated," Chauhan added.

An expert attached to the cheetah reintroduction programme, on the condition of anonymity, said Shasha was brought to India from a captive facility named 'Cheetah Conservation Fund', located 44 kilometres from Otjiwarongo in Namibia.

As per her dossier, Shasha was born on April 1, 2018, and underwent a health screening in August last year and vaccinated before being flown here a month later. It weighed 32 kilograms are the time and was fine. Shasha and seven other cheetahs were released into their enclosures on September 17 last year at an event attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The last cheetah died in India in Koriya district of present-day Chhattisgarh in 1947 and the species was declared extinct in 1952.

