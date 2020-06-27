Madhya Pradesh forms commission to give jobs to returnee migrant workers

MP forms commission to give jobs to migrant workers

The Madhya Pradesh government has formed a commission to create employment opportunities for the migrant labourers, who have returned to the state from different parts of the country during the coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown.

In a statement, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the Madhya Pradesh State Migrant Labourer Commission (MPSMLC) has been set up for the welfare of migrant workers.

"The commission has been formed to create employment opportunities for the migrant labourers and for their welfare. It would provide livelihood and create infrastructure for the workers so that they can be retained in Madhya Pradesh," the statement issued on Friday night said.

The Department of Labour issued an order for the formation of the commission as per the chief minister's directive, it added.

The commission will recommend to the state government measures for the welfare of migrant labourers, and ways to strengthen their socio-economic condition, it added.

It will give its suggestions and recommendations to the government after obtaining a necessary advice from its members and other people, organisations, departments and boards, among others, the statement said.

The state government will nominate the chairman of the commission, it said.

