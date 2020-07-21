Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon passes away

Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon passed away. His son Ashutosh Tandon announced his demise on Twitter.

Tandon, 85, was admitted to the hospital on June 11 with breathing problems, difficulty in urination and fever. The condition of Madhya Pradesh Governor was serious, according to a medical bulletin issued on Friday.

बाबूजी नहीं रहे — Ashutosh Tandon (@GopalJi_Tandon) July 21, 2020

"The condition of Lalji Tandon is serious but under control. He is still on critical care ventilatory support through tracheotomy and is currently under the strict supervision of critical care specialists," Medanta Hospital's Medical Director Rakesh Kapoor said in the medical bulletin.