MP man accused of urinating on tribal youth arrested

Madhya Pradesh man accused of urinating on tribal youth arrested

Action against the stringent National Security Act was also initiated, police said

PTI
PTI, Bhopal,
  • Jul 05 2023, 10:13 ist
  • updated: Jul 05 2023, 10:13 ist
A blurred screengrab of the video that went viral on social media. Credit: Twitter/ @Pawankhera

Police on Wednesday arrested a man accused of urinating on a tribal youth in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district, an official said.

On Tuesday, an official from the MP Chief Minister's Office said a case was registered against the accused, identified as Pravesh Shukla, under Indian Penal Code sections 294 (obscene acts), 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace), and provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Also Read | Man urinates, defecates on floor of Air India flight mid-air, held

Action against the stringent National Security Act was also initiated, he added.

The police registered the case after a video showing the man urinating on the youth went viral. The accused was arrested at around 2 am on Wednesday on the basis of leads. He is being questioned, Additional Superintendent of Police Anjulata Patle said. "We were searching for him and cops from different police stations around his village were on alert," the official said. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in a tweet on Tuesday evening said, "A viral video from Sidhi district has come to my notice...I have instructed the administration to arrest the culprit and take the strictest action and also invoke the National Security Act."

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Madhya Pradesh
National Security Act

Related videos

What's Brewing

July 3 was the hottest day ever as temperatures soar

July 3 was the hottest day ever as temperatures soar

Strangers put woman under 'magic spell', steal gold

Strangers put woman under 'magic spell', steal gold

Riding g-waves into the early universe

Riding g-waves into the early universe

Messi dominates discourse as Martinez visits Kolkata

Messi dominates discourse as Martinez visits Kolkata

Over 50,000 devotees visit Amarnath in first four days

Over 50,000 devotees visit Amarnath in first four days

 