MP to hike monthly honorarium of anganwadi workers

Madhya Pradesh to hike monthly honorarium of anganwadi workers to Rs 13,000

The honorarium will be increased to Rs 13,000 from Rs 10,000 and the same will be hiked by Rs 1,000 every year as an incentive, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said

PTI
PTI, Bhopal,
  • Jun 11 2023, 22:17 ist
  • updated: Jun 11 2023, 22:17 ist
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Credit: IANS Photo

Months ahead of Assembly polls, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday said the monthly honorarium of Anganwadi workers will be raised by Rs 3,000 to Rs 13,000.

Addressing a convention here, Chouhan said Anganwadi workers will also benefit from Rs 1,000 being transferred to the accounts of 1.25 crore women under the newly-launched Ladli Behna scheme.

The honorarium will be increased to Rs 13,000 from Rs 10,000 and the same will be hiked by Rs 1,000 every year as an incentive, he said.

Also Read | Anganwadi, Asha workers across Karnataka in limbo

Apart from this, the honorarium for mini anganwadi workers has also been increased to Rs 6,500 per month, he said.

Anganwadi workers and Sahayikas (assistants) will be provided Rs 1.25 lakh on retirement, and they will be eligible for health and accident insurance of Rs 5 lakh, the chief minister said.

At least 50 per cent of posts will be reserved for Sahayikas when they get promoted to Anganwadi workers, Chouhan said, adding that Anganwadi workers will get facilities like government employees.

The ruling BJP is facing a challenge from Congress in the polls, due later this year. In the 2018 elections, Congress scored a narrow victory over BJP and cobbled up an alliance with SP, BSP, and Independents to form a coalition government.

The government led by Kamal Nath fell in March 2020 due to a rebellion by MLAs, paving the way for BJP to return to power.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Madhya Pradesh
Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Anganwadi
Anganwadi workers

Related videos

What's Brewing

Marriages in China slump to historic low

Marriages in China slump to historic low

How Tihar inmates softening hard-knock life

How Tihar inmates softening hard-knock life

Lalu turns 76, followers and family celebrate

Lalu turns 76, followers and family celebrate

Watch: Uttarakhand CM Dhami ploughs fields, sows millet

Watch: Uttarakhand CM Dhami ploughs fields, sows millet

Deepika was one of my favourites to work with: Diesel

Deepika was one of my favourites to work with: Diesel

Rare Chinese Buddha statue up for auction in Paris

Rare Chinese Buddha statue up for auction in Paris

Covid vaccine not behind Jamie Foxx's health scare

Covid vaccine not behind Jamie Foxx's health scare

Ranbir unleashes wrath in new video from 'Animal'

Ranbir unleashes wrath in new video from 'Animal'

Remembering Kalaignar's contributions to Tamil films

Remembering Kalaignar's contributions to Tamil films

Caught cleanly or not? Green faces ire for Gill's catch

Caught cleanly or not? Green faces ire for Gill's catch

 