Maharashtra to open seven more labs for coronavirus testing

Maharashtra to open 7 more labs for coronavirus testing

At present, only three labs are operating in the state at Mumbai, Nagpur and Pune

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Mar 18 2020, 15:30pm ist
  • updated: Mar 18 2020, 16:03pm ist
People stand behind a barrier as they have come to get tested at a special ward set-up at a government hospital following the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, in Mumbai on March 5, 2020. (AFP Photo)

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday said seven more laboratories will come up across the state for testing suspected novel coronavirus cases.

"KEM, JJ Hospital and Haffkine Institute will soon get the testing facilities. Most likely they will commence operations in the next five days," Tope told reporters.

Similar laboratories will come up in different parts of the state, he added.

At 42, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the country. 

Maharashtra
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Mumbai
Pune
Rajesh Tope
