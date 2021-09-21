Major incident averted as IED detected in J&K

Security forces averted a major incident with the timely detection of an improvised explosive device in the high security Gogo area of Budgam district in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Tuesday.
The area is close to several sensitive defence and civilian installations, including Srinagar airport, Technical airport, headquarters of Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry of the Army.
Also Read — Infiltration bid: Army’s combing operation continues along LoC in Uri
The Army and police had launched a cordon and search operation in Gogo area Monday night following information about possible subversive activities there, they said.
According to the officials, the improvised explosive device (IED) was detected during the search operation. A bomb disposal squad was summoned and the device was destroyed.
Watch the latest DH Videos here:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Afghans shun fashion, barbers suffer under Taliban rule
Doctors refuse to perform abortions in Spain
Did you know Kareena was to act in 'Kaho Naa Pyaar..'?
IPL 2021 | PBKS vs RR: SWOT Analysis
NASA selects Moon site for ice-hunting rover
DH Toon | 'We had promised change 5 years ago?!'
Teach children first-aid practices
What China wants in Afghanistan