Man arrested for raping woman lawyer in Delhi

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 23 2020, 07:38 ist
  • updated: May 23 2020, 07:38 ist
Representative image

 A 23-year-old man was arrested for allegedly barging into the house of a lawyer in southeast Delhi's Nizamuddin area and raping her, police said on Friday.

The accused has been identified as Sonu. He also tried to strangulate the woman, they said.

The complainant alleged that the accused barged into her house through a balcony on May 17. He held her hostage and raped her. When he tried to strangulate her, she raised an alarm and the accused fled from the spot, a senior police officer said.

The woman was taken to a hospital for treatment and a case registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the officer said.

Sonu was identified after scanning all CCTV footage of the area and arrested on Thursday. He was involved in several burglary cases as well, the police said. 

