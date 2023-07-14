Man arrested in Uttar Pradesh for peeing in Dalit youth's ear

Close on the heels of an upper caste man peeing on a Dalit man in Madhya Pradesh triggering a nationwide outrage, a man was arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra district for allegedly urinating in the ear of a Dalit youth following an altercation.

Although the incident happened on Tuesday, it came to light on Thursday when a video purportedly showed the accused, identified as Jawahar Patel, a resident of Jugail in the district, urinating in one of the ears of the Dalit youth, who was seen lying on the side of a road, went viral on social media platforms.

In another video, Patel was heard hurling abuses at the Dalit youth and addressing the latter by his caste.

A senior district police official said that the two men knew each other and on the day in question, had consumed liquor together. "The two had an altercation over something later on....both were drunk...after the altercation the accused urinated in the ear of the Dalit youth," he added.

The official said that the victim told the cops that he had no idea that Patel had urinated in his ear as he was "too drunk".

"The victim lodged a complaint with the police only after he came to know about the incident from the viral video," the official said.

He said that Patel and another person have been arrested in this connection under different sections of the IPC, and are currently lodged in jail.

Barely a few days back, an upper-caste man was arrested on charges of forcing a Dalit youth to do sit ups and lick his slipper in the same district. The accused in this case was a contractual electricity department employee and was angry with the victim as the latter had asked him to repair some electricity fault at his house.