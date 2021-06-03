Man held for killing neighbour's dog in Indore

Man held for killing neighbour's dog in Indore

Indore

PTI
PTI, The accused, a resident of Sudama Nagar, was angry that the dog had allegedly bit his wife,
  • Jun 03 2021, 20:54 ist
  • updated: Jun 03 2021, 20:57 ist

A 53-year-old man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly shooting his neighbour's pet dog dead, after the canine bit his wife in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, police said.

Narendra Vishvaiyya was arrested under section 429 (mischief by killing or maiming cattle, etc) of the IPC, Dwarkapuri police station in-charge Manish Mahor said.

The accused, a resident of Sudama Nagar, was angry that the dog had allegedly bit his wife, and shot the animal with his licensed rifle on Wednesday night, the official said.

A bullet hit the animal on the neck, killing him on the spot, he said.

The accused had claimed that the dog had also bit others in the locality, the official said, adding that if the accused's claims are found to be true, appropriate legal action will be taken against the pet owner as well.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Dog
Madhya Pradesh
Indore

Related videos

What's Brewing

Why are we all talking about UFOs right now?

Why are we all talking about UFOs right now?

This B'luru group gives safe burials to Covid victims

This B'luru group gives safe burials to Covid victims

This Budapest university named roads after Uighurs, HK

This Budapest university named roads after Uighurs, HK

China's youth 'lie flat' to cope with modern life

China's youth 'lie flat' to cope with modern life

Migrants find safe haven with Mexico's 'hip-hop pastor'

Migrants find safe haven with Mexico's 'hip-hop pastor'

Diana's wedding dress star of royal fashion exhibition

Diana's wedding dress star of royal fashion exhibition

Overlooked for years: NASA finally goes back to Venus

Overlooked for years: NASA finally goes back to Venus

Netanyahu could be tough opposition leader

Netanyahu could be tough opposition leader

Don’t roil Lakshadweep

Don’t roil Lakshadweep

 