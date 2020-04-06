Man held for 'sexually assaulting' minor daughter in Himachal Pradesh

Man held for 'sexually assaulting' minor daughter

PTI
PTI, Mandi (HP),
  • Apr 06 2020, 21:56 ist
  • updated: Apr 06 2020, 21:56 ist
Representative image. (iStock photo)

A man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting his minor daughter in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district, police said on Monday.

The wife of the accused lodged a police complaint alleging that he had sexually assaulted their minor daughter about a month ago while she was away from home, Mandi Superintendent of Police Gurdev Sharma said.

He also threatened the victim with dire consequences if she told anyone about the incident, said the woman, who is a resident of Balichowki tehsil.

The police have registered a case under sections 376 (3), 506 of Indian Penal Code and section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

