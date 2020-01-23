Man hires snake charmers to get wife bitten in Uttar Pradesh

Twenty five year old Farzana (name changed), a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Badayun district, had no idea that the two persons, who had boarded a car in which she and her husband were travelling, were in fact snake charmers and intended to kill her by getting her bitten by venomous snakes.

The killers were able to get Farzana bitten by the snakes but she survived and the police were looking for them and her husband. According to reports, Farzana had been married to one Ahmed Sharief, a resident of Luxmipur village in the district about three years back.

Ahmed would often beat Farzana for not bringing enough dowry and also threatened to divorce her if she was not able to persuade her parents to give more dowry to him. Ahmed hatched a conspiracy to kill Farzana with the help of his snake charmer friends.

As per the plan, he asked his wife to accompany him to Bareilly for consulting a doctor on Tuesday. A suspecting Farzana readily agreed. The couple had travelled barely a few kilometres, when two persons also boarded the vehicle. They were snake charmers and carried venomous snakes in their bags, reports said.

The snake charmers allegedly got Farzana bitten by the snakes before getting down. Ahmed then returned home and left an unconscious Farzana in a room and fled.

Fortunately a few neighbours came looking for Farzana and finding her lying unconscious on the floor they rushed her to the hospital.